The Uruguayan striker scored his first goal at Anfield in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over West Ham, in which Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty, as the Reds claimed a fourth win on the trot.

Virgil van Dijk has warned the Premier League that Darwin Nunez will just get better, starting at struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday at 1.30pm.

After a tough start since his £85m arrival from Benfica in the off-season, Nunez now has three goals in the last four games and could possibly fire the Reds to a point outside of the top four at second-last Forest this weekend, if results go their way.

And defender Van Dijk tells Amazon Prime: “I think he has so much potential, he’s still young, he’s learning, he’s learning the way we play.

“He’s the modern-day striker that causes defenders problems and you can see it, his runs in behind and build-up play is getting better.”