Virgil van Dijk has warned the Premier League that Darwin Nunez will just get better, starting at struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday at 1.30pm.
The Uruguayan striker scored his first goal at Anfield in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over West Ham, in which Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty, as the Reds claimed a fourth win on the trot.
After a tough start since his £85m arrival from Benfica in the off-season, Nunez now has three goals in the last four games and could possibly fire the Reds to a point outside of the top four at second-last Forest this weekend, if results go their way.
And defender Van Dijk tells Amazon Prime: “I think he has so much potential, he’s still young, he’s learning, he’s learning the way we play.
“He’s the modern-day striker that causes defenders problems and you can see it, his runs in behind and build-up play is getting better.”
WEEKEND’S PREM FIXTURES
Saturday: Everton v Crystal Palace, Man City v Brighton (both 4pm), Chelsea v Man United (6.30pm). Sunday: Leeds v Fulham, Southampton v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Brentford, Wolves v Leicester (all 3pm), Tottenham v Newcastle (5.30pm).