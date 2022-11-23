Back in 2016, the Ecuador captain faked injury during a World Cup qualifier against Chile to escape police in golf cart because of papgeld.

Enner Valencia, scorer of the two opening goals at the 2022 Fifa World Cup, cemented his place as Ecuador’s top scorer of all-time and at the world showpiece.

In the final few minutes of the game, he was put on a stretcher and given an oxygen mask in what seemed like he might have been suffering with altitude sickness.

He was driven out of the stadium while the police were trying to give chase to bring the striker in to answer for his £13 000 unpaid child maintenance bills.

He did escape and all was resolved because the child was actually staying with him at the time, but his ex still wanted maintenance.