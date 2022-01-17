Tennis World No 1 Novak Djokovic says he is “extremely disappointed” with Australia’s decision to boot him out of the country on the eve of the Australian Open.

Djokovic and the Australian government were at odds over the last week or so over whether he should be allowed into the country or not.

Originally granted a medical exemption to enter the country for the first Grand Slam of the year, the 34-year-old unvaxxed star had his visa cancelled upon arrival in Melbourne on January 5 because he couldn’t provide medical reasons as to why he can’t be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Serbian then had the decision to cancel his visa overturned in court last Monday (January 10), but immigration minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel Djokovic’s visa on Friday, saying: “I consider that Mr Djokovic’s ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests which may themselves be a source of community transmission.”

Djokovic had appealed Hawke’s decision, but after having his appeal dismissed he released a statement reading: “I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this.

“I am extremely disappointed with the court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.

"I respect the court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.”

Djokovic, who is the undoubted king at the Aussie Open with a record nine wins including the last three tournaments, was scheduled to play his first round match today.

While he will not be in action, South African hopefuls Lloyd Harris (against Aleksandar Vukic at 2am) and Kevin Anderson (v Reilly Opelka at 8am) both served their first balls at the tournament today.

Djokovic’s great rival Rafa Nadal and Marcos Giron crossed swords at 5am in their first round match.

