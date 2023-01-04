It seems like the USA has put its hand up as a replacement host of the 2024 Copa America.
Ecuador were initially nominated as hosts of the 2024 Copa America but they withdrew in November.
Peru have also put their hand up to host, but may face some tough competition with the US’ confederation Concacaf ready to put all their weight behind them and even throw their 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada and Mexico in the mix as well.
As host nations, the US, Canada and Mexico will not play qualifiers, the Copa could serve as the perfect platform for them to play competitive matches instead of just friendlies.