The Yanks are led by Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams and the squad boasts five other players competing in the English top flight, including Leeds teammate Brenden Aaronson, Fulham defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, Arsenal backup goalkeeper Matt Turner and Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic.

The USA’s Premier League stars are out to rip the stripes off England in tonight’s 9pm World Cup Group B clash.

Thanks to a 1-1 draw with Wales earlier this week, USA can leapfrog group leaders England, on three points, with a win tonight.

And they are confidence of doing so, with Adams saying: “We are not intimidated. I have had the opportunity to play against a lot of them in the Premier League.”

The US will look to keep England captain Harry Kane, who is two goals shy of equalling Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record, in check.