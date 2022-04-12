A former Goodwood footballer, who now plays in the US, is looking to help other sporting talents across the Kaap fulfil their dreams by exposing them to international scouts and coaches.

Zubair Taylor, 25, previously played for local clubs such as Hellenic, Saxon Rovers and Vasco da Gama before moving to the United States four years ago and he believes the Kaap has a wealth of talent who can follow in his footsteps.

Besides plying his trade as a defensive midfielder for semi-pro club Arkansas Wolves, Zubair also works for a Florida-based sports agency, using his connections to help athletes back home.

“There is so much talent here in Cape Town but they do not get the exposure they need to take the next step,” he says.

“When people hear about my story then they are amazed, so that tells me how little they know about getting in touch with scouts overseas that can offer you scholarships.

“Not only do you get to play in another country but they also help with your education.”

Zubair started reaching out to sporting clubs in the city in January, and says: “We approach clubs to identify star athletes and then we help make up a highlights reel of their abilities that gets shared on social media.

“Of course, I work for an agency but the athletes make their own choices.

“Right now we have 12 athletes from areas like Grassy Park, Athlone and Ocean View that we are helping and while most of them play football, there is also a softball player and a track athlete.”

If anybody wants to get in touch with Zubair, they can email [email protected].

[email protected]co.za