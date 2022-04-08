Cristiano Ronaldo is back from illness and smaaks for more goals as Manchester United look to heap more misery on Everton and continue their hunt for a top-four Premier League spot.

Awarded the club’s Player of the Month award on the eve of tomorrow’s trip to Everton, Ronaldo says: “I feel so happy and motivated for the rest of the season.

“I will do my best like [I do] all the time.”

With United in seventh place and chasing a top-four spot, Everton is going through a helse slump and are in 17th place - just one point above the relegation zone after their 3-2 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.

Toffees coach Frank Lampard says: “Our players have to keep going, they’re not silly.

“We’re just above the zone so if we didn't know we were in a fight before then we certainly know now.”

Weekend Prem fixtures

Friday: Newcastle v Wolves (9pm).

Saturday: Everton v Manchester United (1.30pm), Arsenal v Brighton (4pm), Southampton v Chelsea (4pm), Watford v Leeds (4pm), Aston Villa v Tottenham (6.30pm)

Sunday: Leicester v Crystal Palace, Brentford v West Ham, Norwich v Burnley (all 3pm).

