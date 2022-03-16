Manchester United are considering bulldozing their Theatre of Dreams.

The 20-time English champions are planning to revamp their iconic Old Trafford home ground and building it from scratch is just one option, though.

United have been planning to modernise their stadium to keep up with the standards set around the Premier League and Europe for some time now, with the 112-year-old venue crumbling in some places.

Knocking down one of the one of the most famous stadiums in the world would be controversial though and is only one of three options, with United having no alternative to their 74 000-seater.

According to the Daily Mail, United would prefer to revamp their South Stand, and extend it over the railway line in a plan to increase capacity to 80 000.

Another option is to “leave the stadium structurally intact but conduct a comprehensive revamp of spectator and corporate areas on all four sides”.

United are expected to announce their plans soon.

[email protected]