Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tied down his name-lekkers and is reportedly stepping up efforts to bring in a new Portuguese attacking superstar.

In his mission to get the Red Devils back to the top of English and European football, the Dutchman sanctioned option triggers on the contracts of four big-names stars on Tuesday night.

That means Marcus Rashford, Fred, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot - whose current deals were all set to end at the end of the season - have all had their deals extended by a further 12 months.

United aren’t done with their rebuilding, with the club reportedly in talks with Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix as they are also looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club ahead of the World Cup after a controversial interview.