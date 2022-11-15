Manchester United’s new teen hero Alejandro Garnacho, compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo, has been warned to keep his feet on the ground. Having starred with two assists in United’s 4-2 comeback League Cup win over Aston Villa last Thursday, the 18-year-old Argentine winger came off the bench to grab a 93rd-minute Premier League winner in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday night.

After his maiden league goal for United, Ten Hag says: “This shows what talent can do but it is still a long way to go. “He has to keep his feet on the ground. Big players know that, young players don’t know. “Now it’s a four-week break, that's already a danger for him, because he now has momentum. Let's see how he's coming back.”