Manchester United’s new teen hero Alejandro Garnacho, compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo, has been warned to keep his feet on the ground.
Having starred with two assists in United’s 4-2 comeback League Cup win over Aston Villa last Thursday, the 18-year-old Argentine winger came off the bench to grab a 93rd-minute Premier League winner in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday night.
After his maiden league goal for United, Ten Hag says: “This shows what talent can do but it is still a long way to go.
“He has to keep his feet on the ground. Big players know that, young players don’t know.
“Now it’s a four-week break, that's already a danger for him, because he now has momentum. Let's see how he's coming back.”
Garnacho snatched the three points after former United winger Dan James had cancelled out Christian Eriksen’s opener and means the Red Devils go into the World Cup break in fifth, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.