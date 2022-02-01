Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday and questioned late into the night by police.

Greenwood (20) is accused of beating up his girlfriend of two years, Harriet Robson.

Pictures of Robson’s bloodied face and disturbing audio of a man forcing a woman to have sex with him appeared on social media on Sunday.

After the images went viral, Manchester United put out a statement that they “do not condone violence of any kind” and Greenwood’s sponsors Nike said they were monitoring the situation.

But later on Sunday, United announced that the striker was suspended followed by reports of his arrest.

Greenwood has been involved in controversies before, including being sent home, along with teammate Phil Foden, from an England match against Iceland after inviting girls to their hotel room.

