Manchester United’s mission is clear ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League decider at Real Sociedad - win by two goals to top Group E and avoid a playoff with a Champions League dropout. Erik ten Hag’s manne already qualified for the knockouts, but being second in the group means they are destined for a two-legged playoff with a European giant.

And leftback Luke Shaw is desperate to dodge the likes of Barcelona, six-time Europa League winners Sevilla and Ten Hag’s ex-club Ajax, by leapfrogging their Basque hosts. He warns: “You look at the Champions League teams dropping out, so the level will go a step up. It’s a competition that we have to win.” Out to build on their 1-0 win at Old Trafford, table-topping Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is looking for another upset, even without injured stars David Silva and Takefusa Kubo.