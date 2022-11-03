Manchester United’s mission is clear ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League decider at Real Sociedad - win by two goals to top Group E and avoid a playoff with a Champions League dropout.
Erik ten Hag’s manne already qualified for the knockouts, but being second in the group means they are destined for a two-legged playoff with a European giant.
And leftback Luke Shaw is desperate to dodge the likes of Barcelona, six-time Europa League winners Sevilla and Ten Hag’s ex-club Ajax, by leapfrogging their Basque hosts.
He warns: “You look at the Champions League teams dropping out, so the level will go a step up. It’s a competition that we have to win.”
Out to build on their 1-0 win at Old Trafford, table-topping Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is looking for another upset, even without injured stars David Silva and Takefusa Kubo.
Merino says: “I’m sure there will be a great atmosphere and we want to show the best version of ourselves to be able to score or win against one of the best teams in the world.”
Tonight’s other Europa League fixtures:
Midtjylland v Sturm Graz, FK Qarabag v Freiburg, Olympiacos v Nantes, Feyenoord v Lazio, Sheriff Tiraspol v AC Omonoia, Monaco v Red Star Belgrade, Trabzonspor v Ferencvaros (all 7.45pm), Arsenal v Zurich, Bodo Glimt v PSV Eindhoven, Real Betis v HJK Helsinki, Dynamo Kiev v Fenerbahce, Roma v Ludogorets, Union Saint-Gilloise v 1. FC Union Berlin, Rennes v AEK Larnaca, Braga v Malmo (all 10pm).