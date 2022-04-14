Manchester United are set to name Erik Ten Hag as their new permanent coach.

The news broke on Tuesday night that the Dutchman had verbally agreed to take the reins at the end of the season after Red Devils bosses offered him a three-year contract with the option of an extra year.

United now have to satisfy Ten Hag’s current employers with a compensation fee before any announcement can be made.

With Ten Hag leading Ajax into Sunday’s Dutch Cup final against archrivals PSV Eindhoven, gatvol United fans will protest the ownership of the Glazer family after their season continues to nosedive.

SLIDING: United's Ronaldo

A supporters’ group called “the 1958” have planned a march ahead of Saturday’s 4pm Premier League clash against Norwich at Old Trafford.

Interim coach Ralf Rangnick’s manne head into the match seventh in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with seven games remaining.

And Cristiano Ronaldo and span will be looking to stop the rot with just one win in their last five games.

Norwich, meanwhile, are vol gees after boosting their hopes of avoiding relegation with a vital 2-0 win over rivals Burnley last weekend.

And they will look at stumbling United as another target to get more punte from.

