MANCHESTER United legend Rio Ferdinand says hy kan nie sien waar hulle hulp vandaan gaan kom nie. In fact, Ferdinand is battling to see how United will stay in the Premier League this season.

The former defender is a bekommerde man, with his team down in 15th place on the log after 25 games. And while many still don’t fear the drop, Ferdinand hammered home the point that United are well and truly in the relegation battle on his YouTube channel. PAAPING: Rio Ferdinand Ferdinand explains: “Manchester United are absolutely struggling at the moment. Only Wolves and West Ham separate my club from the relegation places. Do you realise we’re that close?

“Someone said we need 11 points just to stay up and I’m starting to think like that. I’ve got the fixture list here and I’m looking at the game and I’m being serious here. Go through it. “Everton away, Ipswich at home, Arsenal, Forest away, Man City, Newcastle away, Wolves, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Leicester. “The only place I potentially see us getting anything - and I’m not even saying a win - is Leicester. We’ve slapped up Leicester a couple of times already this season so we’ve got their number.