Manchester United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of new Netherlands star Cody Gakpo.
With three goals at the World Cup in Qatar, the 23-year-old is wanted as a replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo, with some reports claiming he has been offered the famous United No.7 jersey too.
And his PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he can’t hold onto his £43m star, saying: “There comes a time when you can’t say no anymore.”
United are also reportedly in a £100m tug-of-war with bitter rivals Liverpool for England’s teen Borussia Dortmund midfield star Jude Bellingham.