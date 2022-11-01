Proteas middle order batsman Aiden Markram says captain Temba Bavuma just needs one knock to turn around his fortunes at the current T20 World Cup in Australia. Bavuma has been struggling in the shortest format of the game for a while now, yet the Proteas will continue to back their leader to turn it around as they hunt a semifinal spot against Pakistan in Group 2 on Thursday.

Currently at the top of the pool, South Africa have one foot in the knockouts already after beating India by five wickets on Sunday with a clash against the Netherlands to come after their Pakistan showdown. But with their struggling skipper having scored a skamele 78 runs in 10 T20I matches this calendar year – 35 of those coming in one innings – at an average of 9.75 at the top of the order, they know they’ll need more if they want to win a first World Cup. Markram, who scored 52 runs against India after the top three of Quinton de Kock (1), Bavuma (10) and Rilee Rossouw (0) failed, says: “Every player goes through these form slumps, with games so close to each other, it can seem a lot worse than it is.

SHORT ON RUNS: Captain Bavuma “The whole team, management as well, have all been there for Temba and we all know his ability and the role he plays in the team. “His leadership, in my opinion, has been excellent. His on-field decisions have been really good, so I’ve got no doubt he’ll come right with the bat. “If he does and we can get some good starts it will help our batting unit a lot.