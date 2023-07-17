Wimbledon history-maker Marketa Vondrousova says she is going to celebrate becoming the first unseeded woman to win the Grand Slam with a paar biere and a new tattoo. The 24-year-old Czech upset the odds on Centre Court to win her maiden major title as she swept to a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final.

Boasting a collection of tats, she revealed that she and her coach Jan Hernych would be getting inked too after a pre-match pledge. Celebrating, she says: “I think I’m going to have some beer maybe. It was an exhausting two weeks…” She adds: “I made a bet with my coach. He said if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one also. So I think we’re going to go tomorrow.”

