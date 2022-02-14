Western Province stuttered towards the top of the CSA T20 Challenge log, but they remain the only unbeaten team after a sketchy five-wicket victory over the Lions yesterday afternoon.

They were without their talisman Richard Levi and Proteas allrounder George Linde, who were sitting out due to illness which exposed a middle order that had not really been utilised yet in the competition after restricting the Lions to 140/5.

Fortunately for Province, the incoming batters Tony de Zorzi (43) and Yaseen Vallie (21*) along with young Gavin Kaplan (39) all played decently enough to get them over the line with five balls to spare.

It should have been a simple chase when the target was reduced to 30 off 31 balls, with De Zorzi and Vallie at the crease.

But that’s when the chaos unfolded for both teams with Vallie dropped at third man off the first ball of the over before De Zorzi was caught at short fine-leg the next delivery.

New batter Wayne Parnell was then dropped off the final ball of the over before being run out the next ball when he attempted a ludicrous run to the wicketkeeper.

All the drama brought the Lions straight back into the game, but WP had some experienced heads at the crease in Vallie and Aviwe Mgijima (16*) who ensured there would be not a complete meltdown.

Earlier, Beuran Hendricks (4-1-25-2), Junaid Dawood (4-0-23-2) and Mihlali Mpongwana (3-0-19-1) did the job with the ball.

In the weekend’s other matches, the Rocks pipped the Dragons after a super over, the Titans beat the Knights by 27 runs and the Dolphins overcame the Warriors by 10 runs.

Pos Team P W L NR Pts

1 W.Province 3 3 0 0 12

2 Dragons 3 2 1 0 9

3 Dolphins 3 2 1 0 8

4 Titans 3 2 1 0 8

5 Lions 3 1 2 0 4

6 Rocks 3 1 2 0 4

7 Warriors 3 1 2 0 4

8 Knights 3 0 3 0 0

