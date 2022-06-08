After winning the Man of the Match award for Ulster in their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash against Munster, Irish centre James Hume has an appeltjie to skil with the Stormers.

Travelling to Cape Town this week for Saturday’s semifinal clash with John Dobson’s Stormers, Hume says they “owe the Stormers one” after losing 23-20 in the Mother City during the round-robin phase.