After winning the Man of the Match award for Ulster in their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal clash against Munster, Irish centre James Hume has an appeltjie to skil with the Stormers.
Travelling to Cape Town this week for Saturday’s semifinal clash with John Dobson’s Stormers, Hume says they “owe the Stormers one” after losing 23-20 in the Mother City during the round-robin phase.
With his coach Dan Macfarland saying afterwards that he believed they had won the match after a try was disallowed at the death, Hume says: “I think we owe the Stormers one from the way the game ended the last time, I wasn’t playing in that game, but we didn’t take it too well.
“So going over there it might be a different game plan in the conditions as it will probably be warmer out there.”