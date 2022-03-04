Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has slammed the return of the European Super League, telling the founders of the competition to stop their “nonsense”.

Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli was yesterday set to announce new plans for the breakaway league to rival the Champions League after an initial bid failed in February last year.

Originally joined up by 11 other clubs - Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy’s AC Milan and Inter Milan - the Super League was quickly stilgemaak by fan protests.

But Agnelli and his pals at Real and Barca are ready to give it another go, despite reports that the Prem clubs want no part of it.

A kwaad Ceferin said at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London: “I am sick and tired of this non-football project.

“First, they launched their nonsense of the idea in the middle of a pandemic. Now, we read articles that they are planning to launch another idea now in the middle of a [Russia-Ukraine] war.

“Do I have to speak more about these people? They obviously live in a parallel world.”

He added: One of them, after it, called me and apologised - but then they go again.

“They can play their own competition, nobody forbids them. But if they play their own competition, they can’t play in our competition.”

