Stormers coach John Dobson says he doesn’t want to be the team crossing swords with fullback Warrick Gelant.

In superb form this season, Gelant will start Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against top-of-the-table Leinster after completely recovering from a thumb injury.

Playing off the bench in last weekend’s 32-7 win over Glasgow Warriors, Gelant will start on Saturday as one of three changes to the side.

He replaces Damian Willemse at fullback, with the latter moving to inside centre in place of the injured Rikus Pretorius (concussion).

Fit-again flanker Deon Fourie returns to the starting XV in place of Junior Pokomela, while JJ Kotze comes in at No.2 after Scarra Ntubeni suffered an Achilles injury against Glasgow.

Of Gelant, Dobson says: “It’s big for us to have him back, with Damian [Willemse] moving to centre – especially with Rikus and Dan [du Plessis, long-term concussion] out injured.

WARNING: Coach John Dobson

“I wouldn’t want to play against Warrick – you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Of having Fourie back in the starting XV, Dobson says: “It’s going to be a challenge for Deon this weekend… This week is maybe not about the amount of steals at the breakdown, but it’s about slowing down opposition ball. It’ll be a battle and we have to be accurate.”

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff(captain).

Replacements: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Ben-Jason Dixon, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Juan de Jongh.

