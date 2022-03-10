Bids are flying in for Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea, but a Turkish billionaire claims to be leading the race to take ownership of the European and world champions.

Since Russian Abramovich put the Stamford Bridge club up for sale last week, there has been interest from a number of super-rich punters.

There was the initial interest from Swiss/American partnership of Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, but reports claim that Wyss going public with negotiations before Abramovich’s announcement has scuppered a deal.

A Brit, Nick Candy, is also reportedly keen on making a bid to become the Blues’ new sugar daddy with a £2.5bn offer for the £3bn-valued west London club.

But Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak told media in his homeland that he has the inside track, having personally met with Abramovich.

According to Sports Witness, he told Turkish broadcaster Oda TV: “We have reached a certain stage.

“Our law and finance department will start talks with theirs in London on Thursday.

“People are talking about it, we made some progress in the talks, and the world believes we have a 90% chance of completing the deal. Abramovich thinks the same.

'There are countries in the world that don’t want Turkey to buy it. Let’s keep this a little secret. Let’s get the consent by Thursday.

“We didn’t give that price (£2.5bn) to the British press. Our offer is under that, I’ll at least say that.”

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues are in Premier League action tonight at 9.30pm away to bottom-club Norwich as Chelsea look to strengthen their grip on third place.

Tonight’s other Prem fixtures

Wolves v Watford, Southampton v Newcastle (both 9.30pm), Leeds v Aston Villa (9.45pm

