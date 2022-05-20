It’s the mother of all Mother City derbies when Stellenbosch and Cape Town City meet in Saturday’s 3pm Danie Craven Stadium showdown. While bragging rights are up for grab, both teams are dreaming of qualifying for African competition as they chase their best ever PSL finishes.

Fifth-placed hosts Stellies can end the season with 47 points and third with a victory, still two behind the Citizens, who start the weekend in second. Then it gets tricky for Steve Barker’s manne, but on Saturday they fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs (on 46 points) dropping points at Swallows, who are in the relegation playoff spot. LOOKING UP: Stellies Barker They will also need champions Mamelodi Sundowns to beat third-placed Royal AM (46) on Saturday and Orlando Pirates (40) to lose two of their three remaining games but beat Royal AM next Friday.

It’s a long shot, but Barker says: “A lot of other results need to go our way for us to get as high as that but it’s not impossible and there are tricky fixtures for everybody. “So, I just think that we have to focus on the game.” For City, the job is a bit simpler. Victory for them, coupled with a Downs win will clinch at least third place and Caf Confederations Cup football.

Official.

F1 at the Danie Craven Stadium this coming Saturday. Verstappen on pole.

Tickets available @webticketsSA

Search DStv Premiership "Stellenbosch FC vs Cape Town City FC" OR Purchase them in store at any PickNPay Kiosk

🎟 R40 GRANDSTAND

🎟 R20 OPEN STAND#StellenboschFC pic.twitter.com/bTiQX3TJVp — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) May 19, 2022 But for a second-placed finish and Champions League qualification, they must wait until next Friday and Pirates to beat Royal AM. Elsewhere, the relegation battle ruk mal, with Maritzburg (28), TS Galaxy (26), Swallows (25) and Baroka (25) all fighting for their lives with 15th-placed Birds and rock-bottom Baroka in the playoff spot and automatic spot, respectively. Bottom side Baroka take on 13th-placed Maritzburg with only a win saving from the drop, while a victory by eight goals will see the clubs change positions.

Second-last Swallows in 15th go to Chiefs needing a win to avoid the playoffs, with automatic relegation still a possibility if Baroka win. Cape Derby loading: 🔳![CDATA[]]>🔳![CDATA[]]>🔳![CDATA[]]>🔳⬜⬜#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/wvHaRR1xxr — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 19, 2022 A Swallows win will put 14th-placed TS Galaxy with 27 points in jeopardy if they can’t beat Chippa and the bottom two win, while a draw will see them drop into the playoff spot if only Swallows win. CONGRATULATIONS to @CapeTownCityFC coach, Eric Tinkler- the #DStvPrem Coach of the Month (April 2022) pic.twitter.com/hGmcuUJRn3 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 16, 2022 WEEKEND’S OTHER PSL FIXTURES