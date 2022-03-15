Thomas Tuchel vowed he would stay with Chelsea after being linked with Manchester United as the club faces an uncertain future.

The Blues are facing damaging financial consequences with shirt sponsor “3” and Hyundai jumping ship after the UK government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich, over his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has invaded Ukraine.

And the vultures are circling the club, keen to pick off star players and coach Tuchel.

With Tuchel preparing his side to face Lille in tomorrow night’s Champions League last-16 clash, with the Blues hoping to drive home their 2-0 advantage and continue their title defence, the German says he will see the campaign through.

He says: “There’s no doubt I’ll stay until the end of the season. We just have to wait day by day because everything can change.

“Hundreds of people in this club are not so privileged, maybe face a more existential threat and are more worried about their future than us.”

[email protected]