The Stormers will tackle rivals the Bulls in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final without the tournament’s most lethal finisher Leolin Zas. With 11 touchdowns to his name, the 26-year-old Zas was simply brilliant in the first north-south franchise competition this year, but suffered a leg injury in the Stormers’ 17-15 semifinal win over Ulster last weekend and left the field on crutches.

Head coach John Dobson said after the match that it doesn’t look good for Zas in terms of making it for this week - as much was confirmed by assistant coach Dawie Snyman yesterday, who says they are happy with the options they have to replace him in the squad. OPTION: Angelo Davids The Stormers replaced Zas with scrumhalf Godlen Masimla on the wing last Saturday. But they are sure to bring in a specialist wing for the north-south derby and title decider.

And Snyman says of their options: “We are in a fortunate position that we have good options. Zas and [the Stormers’ other wing] Seabelo Senatla really did well throughout the season and we possibly missed out on giving other players a run. OUT: Injured Leolin Zas, centre “If you look at Sergeal [Petersen] and Angelo Davids’ performances for Western Province, we can call on any one of them.” Good news for the Capetonians is that inside centre Damian Willemse looks like he will continue in the No.12 jumper after his Man of the Match performance against Ulster.

An injury concern leading up to the game with an arm ailment, coach Dobson revealed after the match over the weekend that he is not 100 percent. 5️⃣ DAYS TO GO!



⚡️ @TheStormers 🆚 @BlueBullsRugby 🐃

🏟 DHL Stadium, Cape Town 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦

⌚️ 18:30 BST // 19:30 SAST ⌚️#URC | #AllFor1 | #URC1 pic.twitter.com/e69BDWFSch — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) June 13, 2022 But Snyman says: “Damian is fine, he looks good for the weekend and is in good form at the moment.” The Stormers will announce their squad for the weekend on Friday.