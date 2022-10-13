Stormers coach John Dobson says his players “play for 80 minutes and beyond the hooter in each match”. Currently on a 14-match unbeaten run in the United Rugby Championship stretching from their successful campaign last term, Dobson’s manskappe have won their first three games this tournament.

After snatching a bonus-point try at the death again via Sacha Mngomezulu in their 37-20 win over Zebre in Italy last weekend, Dobson writes in his weekly column on the Stormers website: “Three matches played and three five-pointers, 15 league points in total and with our four-try bonus-point coming in the final minute of every match. “My gratitude goes to those boys who play for 80 minutes and beyond the hooter in each match. You can’t coach that, and you can’t teach that. PROUD: Mentor John Dobson. Picture: BackpagePix “To want to get the bonus point on a difficult afternoon when everything says kick the ball into the stands and take the win away from home in another country, speaks volumes for the character of these guys.”

Of their streak ahead of tomorrow’s match against the Ospreys, Dobson adds: “Every time these boys play now, they create history. They have now won 14 matches in succession. “It is an incredible achievement and to not acknowledge it would just be wrong. “A wise senior once told me to always recognise an occasion, to celebrate the moment and to not rely on hindsight to understand what that moment meant...