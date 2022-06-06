The free-swinging 21-year-old batsman is the only uncapped player in the squad and burts onto the scene at the Warriors 18 months ago.

Tristan Stubbs will not kruip into his dop in the five-match T20I series against India.

And now he is on the verge of becoming an international player.

Of his meteoric rise, Stubbs says: “It has been a crazy few months and getting the call-up to the Proteas was amazing and I am really happy to get this chance. You always want to play against the best to test yourself, so to play against India in India is the best opportunity to test myself against the best and show what I can do…”

He adds: “[Warriors coach] Robbie Peterson has allowed me to play with so much freedom. We obviously chat about game plans, but then he just lets me play the situation as best I can to enjoy myself. He gives me the freedom to play.”