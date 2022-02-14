Stormers boss John Dobson praised his backline trio of Damian Willemse, Warrick Gelant and Manie Libbok as they ran amok in Saturday’s 32-10 United Rugby Championship over the Lions.

After alternating between Willemse and Gelant at fullback for the most of the season, the coach started the pair together for the first time in 2022 and he’ll be wondering why he hadn’t done it before as the Stormers ran in four tries in a bonus-point win at Ellis Park.

Willemse started at inside centre, next to flyhalf Manie Libbok, with Gelant in the No.15 jersey, alongside try scorers Seabelo Senatla and Petersen.

Willemse had a hand in Senatla and Petersen’s second-half tries, before Gelant’s late grubber was dotted down by Deon Fourie after Hacjivah Dayimani’s brilliant first-half solo try.

And Dobson sukkeled to find the words to hail the triple threat of Willemse, Gelant and Libbok.

He said after the game: “We’re very lucky with those three players. And it’s been a challenge about how to [get them into the first XV].

“They are three of the biggest rugby… let me think of a nice word without being rude… mother lovers. You know what I mean.

“But really, they are just obsessed with rugby. They think and talk about the game constantly

“While we see a lot of the stepping and flashy stuff, they aren’t just steppers from the Cape.

“They kick well and use the space well.”

“They are special and the way they work together, they are a very special trio.”

