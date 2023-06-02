Manchester United are desperate to stop Manchester City emulating the Red Devils’ 1998/1999 treble heroes in Saturday’s 4pm FA Cup final at Wembley.
With Alex Ferguson’s span being the only English team to have achieved this feat, coach Pep Guardiola’s City and his Premier League champions will look to complete the domestic league and cup double, with a shot at Champions League glory next Saturday when they face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul.
But the thought of their “noisy neighbours” joining Ferguson’s manne in the history books is not going down lekker at Old Trafford .
Ahead of the showdown and chasing a double of their own after winning the League Cup, United striker Marcus Rashford says: “Ensuring United remain the only English club to do the treble? That’s the most important thing.”
In head-to-heads this season, it’s 1-1 – with City bossing the first derby meeting 6-3 before United hit back with 2-1 win.
And Devils coach Erik ten Hag believes his League Cup winners will have to be on their A-game if they are to beat the “best team in the world”.
Speaking to the BBC, he says: “Man City are the best team in the world at the moment.
“But we have to make the game ours. We have proven that we can beat them.
“We have to play to our levels and if we have that belief, then anything can happen on the day.”
City goalvraat Erling Haaland, who scored a hattrick in his first meeting with United, is out to klap them again.
The Norwegian warns: “We know the treble is possible.
“It’s a big dream for the team. We have two finals left and we must stay focused.”