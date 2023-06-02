With Alex Ferguson’s span being the only English team to have achieved this feat, coach Pep Guardiola’s City and his Premier League champions will look to complete the domestic league and cup double, with a shot at Champions League glory next Saturday when they face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul.

Manchester United are desperate to stop Manchester City emulating the Red Devils’ 1998/1999 treble heroes in Saturday’s 4pm FA Cup final at Wembley.

But the thought of their “noisy neighbours” joining Ferguson’s manne in the history books is not going down lekker at Old Trafford .

Ahead of the showdown and chasing a double of their own after winning the League Cup, United striker Marcus Rashford says: “Ensuring United remain the only English club to do the treble? That’s the most important thing.”

In head-to-heads this season, it’s 1-1 – with City bossing the first derby meeting 6-3 before United hit back with 2-1 win.