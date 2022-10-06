Liverpool rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold hit back at his critics after he scored to send his span on their way to a Tuesday night 2-0 Champions League (UCL) win. 🗣️ "We need to carry on and try to win the next games.”@MoSalah immediately looked forward following our 2-0 win over Rangers ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2022 With his defensive flaws blamed for the Reds’ poor start to the season, the 23-year-old whipped a stunning seventh-minute free-kick against Scottish giants Rangers home to send Anfield wild.

Playing in a rejigged formation, Alexander-Arnold could bomb forward as Mo Salah added a 53rd-minute penalty as the Reds closed out the game to cement second place with six points from three games in Group A Dropped from England’s first team in the recent Fifa break ahead of the fast-approaching World Cup in Qatar, he says: “No matter what, I try to always think positively. “People say things but for me it’s about going out there and performing for the team.

“Yeah, it’s been a tough start to the season for me, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.” With a clean sheet for only the third time this term, coach Jurgen Klopp will be more confident ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to leaders Arsenal after a solid showing from the ninth-placed side. He explains his formation switch from his regular 4-3-3 to a 4-4-1-1: “We wanted to defend differently to what we usually do.