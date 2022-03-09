Three Cape-based players were yesterday named in a preliminary 29-man Bafana Bafana squad for upcoming friendlies against Guinea and France later this month.

Stellenbosch defender Athenkosi Mcaba cracked the nod from coach Hugo Broos, while Cape Town City duo Terrence Mashego and Mdu Mdantsane made the cut again.

The trio will hope to impress to make the final squad for a showdown against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 before they take on world champions France in Lille four days later.

Mcaba and Mdantsane will also be fighting for international debuts after stepping up this season.

Broos called up a strong group of players, with a number of in-form players included for the high-profile clashes.

In comes Mamelodi Sundowns trio, versatile Rivaldo Coetzee and wingbacks Khuliso Mudau and Lyle Lakay.

Upfront, the PSL’s leading South African goalscorer Victor Letsoalo from Royal AM and Baroka hitman Evidence Makgopa are the only local-based players in attack.

Broos will put his faith in strikers doing the job in overseas leagues, with Egyptian-based Fagrie Lakay and Percy Tau, MLS star Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Lyle Foster, who plays in the second division in Belgium.

Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Veli Mothwa, Brandon Petersen.

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Terrence Mashego, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sbonelo Cele, Velukeye Zulu, Rivaldo Coetzee, Athenkosi Mcaba, Rushine de Reuck, Khuliso Mudau.

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly, Mdu Mdantsane, Ethan Brooks, Lyle Lakay, Thabang Monare, Teboho Mokoena, Goodman Mosele, Bandile Shandu, Pule Mmodi,

Forwards: Victor Letsoalo, Fagrie Lakay, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa.

[email protected]