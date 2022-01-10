Proteas captain and hero of the second Test win over India at the Wanderers last week, gave South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada some tough love during the Test.

And it had the desired effect on Day Three, as Rabada swung the game in SA’s favour by taking three gevaarlike wickets (Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant) before lunch to take India from 155/2 to 167/5 - a spell that changed the course of the game.

Elgar then did his bit with the bat to score an unbeaten 96, as SA levelled the three-match series 1-1 heading into this week’s final match at Newlands.

Elgar says of his Rabada chat: “I went to KG and I said to him you are an immensely respected cricketer within our group and at the moment I don’t think you are conducting yourself extremely well when it comes to performance.

BUTTON PUSHER: Dean Elgar

“We know, I know what KG is capable of, he is world-class, and when KG has his tail up there is no better bowler than him in the world.

“I have experienced quite a few guys over the period I was part of this team. But it was a good chat, I can have these chats with KG because he responds extremely well.

“He takes it away, lets it processes and thinks about it overnight and comes back the next day with a scenario for.

“He was the one who came to me and said, 'What we spoke of yesterday, you hit the nail on the head’.

“He was underselling his value to the group, and I think he can sometimes be a bit too relaxed.

“He needs to understand that his performance on the field and in the change room is huge. I think it speaks more volumes to what I can contribute in the change room.

“I wouldn’t say it wasn’t a rocket, it was maybe a tough love conversation between KG and I.”

