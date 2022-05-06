A Hanover Park outjie has been invited to participate in an international tag rugby tournament in Ireland, but needs help to raise R27 000 for the trip. Shafiek Olckers, 23, is hoping to represent Mzansi at the International Tag Series in Limerick in August where he will be looking to add to the bronze medal he achieved in 2018 as part of the national U20 side at the youth Touch Football World Cup.

“I have been playing rugby since I was seven years old and I now play for Villagers as a utility back, but my favourite position is fullback,” he says. “Because I used to play touch rugby, my friend introduced me to tag rugby about a year ago and now I am hoping to represent my country and play at an international level,” he says. “I have met every expectation to make the team but now I just need the funds and I am a bit worried that money is going to stop me from achieving that dream.”

Shafiek says he dreams of one day putting on a Blitzbok jersey and playing for current coach Neil Powell. PLAY: Shafiek takes on opponent “From what I see of how the guys play on TV and whenever I can watch live, I can really see myself fitting in with that team and I really want to be able to say that I played with him (Neil) as my coach.” When asked who his idols are, Shafiek mentions Warrick Gelant, Cheslin Kolbe and Seabelo Senatla while believing he already looks the part.