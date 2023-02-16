The race for league honours in the Western Province Cricket’s Premier League is heating up with the frontrunners Wester Province Cricket Club hosting Durbanville this weekend. Saturday’s hosts were made to work hard last weekend for their six wicket win over Rylands for whom Mujahid Behardien (108) scored a century. Durbies, in contrast, had a surprisingly easy nine wicket win over Rondebosch.

The Durbies bowling attack, spearheaded by Nathan Swartz, has been key to their success. If they can make early inroads into the WPCC batting line, don’t rule out an upset. Green Point, meanwhile, shocked UWC with a comfortable 77 run win. The students were chasing a modest 147 for victory but the Pointers attack had other gedagtes. Pacemen Wesley Bedja (4/13) and Guy Sheahan (3/16) caused havoc in skittling the students for a paltry 69. This week they meet Cape Town, who are also brimful of confidence following their huge 125 run win over Bellville.

Ottoman have a chance to ease their relegation woes when they host Brackenfell. The latter are deep in the dwang following their seven wicket loss at the hands of Kraaifontein and unless they pull finger, could be playing in another division next year. In the First Division log leaders Primrose following their narrow 13 run win over Milnerton should enhance their top position when they host UCT.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS WP Premier League Greenpoint beat UWC by 77 runs

Greenpoint 146 (Zac Elkin 63; Yves Kamanzi 4/26). UWC 69 (Wesley Bedja 4/13, Guy Sheena 3/16). Cape Town beat Belville by 125 runs

Cape Town 236/8 (Brendan Young 50, Matthew Goles 44; Marcus Fourie 3/38, Herman Smith 3/42). Bellville 111 (Matthew Olsen 3/27). Kraaifontein beat Brackenfell by 7 wickets

Brackenfell 103 (Craig Ephraim 4/5). Kraaifontein 104/3 (Darryl Losper 51*). Claremont beat Ottoman by 5 wickets

Ottoman 129 (Josh Breed 5/23). Claremont 130/5 (Harry Finch 48). Durbanville beat Rondebosch by 9 wickets

Rondebosch 209 (Cameron Fraser 62; Nathan Swartz 4/28). Durbanville 212/1 (Fritz de Beer 85*, Ruben Senekal 75*, Jean Strydom 43). WPCC beat Rylands by 4 wickets

Rylands 195 (Mujahid Behardien 108; Justin Behrens 4/43) WPCC 196/6 (James Crowson 60, Givon Christian 50). UWC beat Cape Town by 10 wickets

Cape Town 91 (Yves Kamanzi 5/35). UWC 91/0 (Quinton Dreyer 50*, Mujaahid Toffar 35*). WP First Division

Avendale beat Gugulethu by 4 wickets, Kuilsrivier beat Vikings by 64 runs, Primrose beat Milnerton by 13 runs, NGCC beat Strandfontein by 20 runs, Tygerberg beat Victoria by 33 runs. WEEKEND FIXTURES Premier Division: Ottomans v Brackenfell, CTCC v Green Point, UWC v Claremont, WPCC v Durbanville, Bellville v Kraaifontein, Rondebosch v Rylands.