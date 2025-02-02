MI CAPE Town completed the ultimate underdog story on the weekend, finishing at the top of the standings in the SA20 after two seasons of having to settle for laaste plek.

The Capetonians made sure of first place even before hosting Pretoria Capitals at Newlands on Sunday and will now play second-placed Paarl Royals in the first Qualifier tomorrow for the right to play in Saturday’s final.

For a team that finished the first two seasons propping up the table, they have every reason to celebrate with Dewald Brevis, who smashed 73 not out as they beat the Capitals by 27 runs on Friday night, telling the team’s website: “I’m very grateful for it. We are playing well as a team so that is the best... We are giving it our all.”

They gave it their all again on Sunday, scoring 201/5 in their 20 overs at Newlands before restricting the Capitals to 106 all out to win the match by 95 runs.