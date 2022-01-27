Top seed Daniil Medvedev battled back from two sets down and saved a match point against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory yesterday.

The 25-year-old Russian had his back firmly up against the wall for much of an absorbing contest as Auger-Aliassime produced some stunning tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

But he simply refused to lie down as he overturned a two-set deficit for only the second time in his career to set up a Friday semifinal against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will be hoping it is third time lucky in an Australian Open semifinal following his scintillating performance against Jannik Sinner in the last eight yesterday.

A semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, the Greek defeated Italian Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in just over two hours.

Rafa Nadal will face Matteo Berrettini in tomorrow’s other semifinal.

Martyn Herman | [email protected]