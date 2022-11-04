THE cream of the crop in South Africa T20 cricket will go head to head when the Dolphins and the Titans collide in the T20 Challenge final at Senwes Park on Saturday at 2.30pm.
The encounter will pit the tournament’s two batting stars against each other, with Dolphins opener and wicketkeeper Grand Roelofsen leading the way with 333 runs at an average of 55.5.
Opposing him is youngster Dewald Brevis, who are second on the scorers’ list with 325 runs at an average of 40 at the top of the Titans innings.