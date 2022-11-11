Newcastle and Chelsea’s 7.30pm clash on Saturday at St James Park is shaping up to be a crucial Premier League top-four battle. Unbeaten at home, with six wins from their last seven league games and boosted by midweek penalty-shootout League Cup over Crystal Palace, the Magpies are flying high in third place.

And Toon boss Eddie Howe wants to finish strong when the Blues come to town, saying: “It’s a tough game after a quick turnaround. “It’s a massive test for us to finish the first part of the season.” Chelsea will have to shake off the blues after their Cup exit to Manchester City stretched their winless run in domestic competition to five games.