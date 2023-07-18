Newcastle are ready to flex their financial muscles to make a club-record £82m bid for wing sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old Georgian took Europe by storm after joining Napoli from Dinamo Batumi last year and led the San Paolo side to their first Serie A title since Diego Maradona did it in 1989-90.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, coach Eddie Howe could get a groot-naam signing as the Magpies return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Liverpool and West Ham, meanwhile, are reportedly going head to head for Fulham’s Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha. The 28-year-old bossed the park in the defensive midfield role for the Cottagers last season, with the Reds rebuilding their engine with Fabinho linked to the Saudi Pro League and West Ham selling star man Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Further up the pitch, Chelsea are close to offloading flop strikers Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Lukaku is wanted by Juventus, while Aubameyang is in talks with Marseilles over a possible return to Ligue 1. And finally, the Harry Kane saga took a new twist on Monday when new Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglu insisting that his main man gaan nerens nie.