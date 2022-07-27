Seven players from Australian rugby league team Manly will boycott a championship match this week rather than wear a rainbow-coloured gay pride jersey. The Sydney-based Sea Eagles announced on Monday the team would wear the pride jersey which promotes LGBTQ inclusiveness in the sport, which replaces the team’s white stripes with rainbow bands, for the National Rugby League (NRL) clash against Sydney Roosters tomorrow.

But championship-winning coach Des Hasler says seven of his players were opposed to wearing it on “religious and cultural” grounds and had pulled out of the match at Brookvale Oval. NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart': https://t.co/ClqkL1Oe3K pic.twitter.com/HgKRhEqiR9 — 1News - Sport (@1NewsSportNZ) July 25, 2022 He says: “We accept their decision. “These young men are strong in their beliefs and their convictions and we will give them the space and the support they require.”