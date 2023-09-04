The brave 10 men of Stellenbosch were undone by a late Deon Hotto goal in Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal First leg as they were beaten 2-1 by Orlando Pirates at Athlone Stadium. For the second time in a week, Steve Barker’s manne were beaten by a Sowetan side after ending the match with 10 men following Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Cape hosts started the game with great energy and pressing hard to win back the ball. Orlando Pirates snatch a late winner to walk away as 2️⃣-1️⃣ victors at Athlone Stadium. pic.twitter.com/on6NBR4HBQ — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 3, 2023 And the approach created the first chance of the game in the fifth minute, when Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa won the ball high up on the pitch. He fed Iqraam Rayners, but the striker could only fire his effort from the right of the area wide of Sipho Chaine’s goal.

The Ox was everywhere for Steve Barker’s manne, as he led the press, keeping the Sowetans from creating any real danger. But Bucs started to take more control of the ball possession and when Stellies defender Thabo Moloisane miscontrolled under pressure in the 30th minute, they were in big trouble. His heavy touch was pounced on by Patrick Maswanganyi and caught his opponent on the calf with his studs earning himself a red card.

Defiant: Stallies ace Ox Mthethwa.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky Amazingly, it was Stellies who took the lead into the break. Winning their first corner of the match in the sixth minute of injury time, Fawaaz Basadien’s delivery was headed home by Ismael Toure. Barker looked to bolster the defence by bringing on defender Athenkosi Mcaba and midfielder Genino Palace on strike duo Rayners and Andre de Jong.

But Bucs hammered away and equalised in the 66th minute through ex-Stellies striker Zakhele Lepasa, slipping in between Toure and Basadien to head home Maswanganyi’s cross. ☠️ FT || @StellenboschFC 1 - 2 @orlandopirates



🥅 66' @Lepasazakhele

🥅 90' @DeonHotto



🎙 Goalscorer | @DeonHotto



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#Matchday #MTN8#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/TGApwmSx6F — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) September 3, 2023 Stellies still threatened on the counter, with The Ox driving them forward, with substitute Mervin Boji denied by a mass of Bucs bodies in the third minute of injury time Bucs, however, broke the hearts of Barker’s 10 men in the fourth minute of injury time when Hotto got his head on the end of another dangerous Maswanganyi ball.