Western Province opener Tony de Zorzi scored a record 304 unbeaten runs at Newlands in their 4-Day clash with the Titans last weekend. De Zorzi’s knock off 381 balls included 28 fours and seven sizes, as Province scored a helse 575/7 declared.

De Zorzi’s score dwarfed the 136 added by Yaseen Vallie, as they replied to the Knight’s first innings total of just 111 all out. The opener says of his score: “It’s a bit surreal - if someone told me that would be something I’d achieve, I wouldn’t believe them. Didn’t have eyes on that at the start of the day - very grateful that I could do that for the team, myself, my mom and for my family back home.” Earlier in the match, Beuran Hendricks took 4/16, as Province’s fast bowlers blew through the Knights’ batting lineup.