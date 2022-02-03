Veteran prop Brok Harris is in line to play his 100th match for the Stormers when they face the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

At 36, Harris made his debut for the Cape side in 2007 before leaving to Wales’ Dragons in 2014.

Stuck on 93 caps up until last year, he then returned to the Mother City to help coach the Stormers’ scrum and help out in case of emergency on the field.

The “emergency plan” became a necessity, as Harris proved his worth in the front row for the Stormers - operating at loosehead as well as tighthead - so far in the United Rugby Championship.

Harris kan self nie glo that he’s possibly running out in his 100th match for the franchise on Saturday, saying: “It’s unbelievable.

“Having left seven years ago, I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would get to 100. I was seven short and when I got the opportunity to return, it was a no-brainer to come back and try to contribute, I’m very happy.”

After making his debut against the Cheetahs in 2007, Harris played with different generations for the Stormers.

Of his journey, he adds: “It’s unbelievable, starting out as a youngster - literally one of the youngest guys - and now all of a sudden you’re the oldest - it happens so quickly.

“It’s been a hell of a journey, playing in the 2010 Super Rugby final in Soweto, playing with some legends of the game and now helping the next generation is a good experience for me also.”

Coach John Dobson names his side for the clash today.

