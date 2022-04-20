Everton are hoping for more good vibes at Goodison Park against Leicester as the hosts fight for a third home win in a row.

With the Toffees just three points above the Premier League drop zone, following up 1-0 victories over Manchester United and Newcastle will go a long way in keeping coach Frank Lampard’s manne surviving.

And Brazilian midfielder Allan is ready to dig deep to get the punte as they prepare to host Leicester tonight at 8.45pm.

He says: “We approach one game at a time, and now there's Leicester, who are a difficult opponent.

“We know our qualities and playing at home we can have great results. There's no other choice, we have to continue fighting for more wins.”

Foxes attacker Ayoze Perez is expecting a tough trip to Goodison, as he and his teammates look to get back to winning ways after this weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

He adds: “They are fighting for relegation, so that means it’s not going to be easy there, they are going to be pushing.

“We need to make sure we are aware of that, we are ready.”

[email protected]