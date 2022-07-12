Former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s Namibia skrik vir niks at next year’s World Cup, after booking their place in France with a 36-0 win over Kenya on Sunday.
The Welwitschias will now play in Pool A at the tournament, where they will cross swords with New Zealand and current world number one and tournament hosts France.
Italy and Uruguay complete the pool.
But while it is a tough pool, hooker-cum-flanker and former Cheetahs ace Torsten van Jaarsveld tells Canal+: “We’re not scared at all. It’s always an honour to play a World Cup, not every player plays at a World Cup.
“It’s a very high standard. It’s going to be hard but we’re going to work.”
