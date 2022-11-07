The Titans were crowned the 2022/23 Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge champions at the JB Marks Oval on Saturday. Dolphins had won the toss and opted to bat first when Ayabulela Gqamane’s first ball dismissed leading run-scorer, Grant Roelofsen, without any runs.

Keegan Petersen (63 off 51) and Jon-Jon Smuts (69 off 50) remained calm and combined for a century to set the Dolphins up for a competitive 162/3 in 20 overs. The Tshwane-men paced their chase well to reach the required score with two balls to spare. The Dolphins were well within their defence when Daryn Dupavillon (2/34) dismissed openers Dewald Brevis (2) and Jiveshen Pillay (18) within the powerplay.