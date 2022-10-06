Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler wants to see his manne kill off opponents after a frustrating 1-1 stalemate at Golden Arrows in the build to their Caf Champions League second-round first leg this weekend. In Tuesday night’s PSL trip to Durban, Gambian teen Kajally Drammeh gave City a 27th-minute lead with a brilliant solo goal – his first for club. But they were pegged back by Divine Lunga’s header from a corner six minutes from time.

City will rue a klomp missed chances that fell to Khanyisa Mayo and Taahir Goedeman, which left them with 10 log points after nine league games. And with the Citizens hosting Angola’s Petro de Luanda on the African front this Saturday, a disappointed Tinkler says: “It was 10 minutes of madness at the end. “We created chances, but I kept saying the same old thing week in, week out, week in, week out, ‘not taking your chances’, ‘not burying the game’.