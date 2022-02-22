Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler reckons his new faces were the difference between them and Golden Arrows.

The Citizens got their first PSL win of 2022 and moved into the top eight of the standings, before Sekhukhune United’s 4-0 win over Baroka late on Sunday evening.

Young striker Khanyiso Mayo scored the only goal of the game for City, while debutant Darwin Gonzalez and January arrival Mogamat May linked up well in the new-look attack.

But the boss reckons his more experienced players failed to carve open enough opportunities for Darwin, who was named Man of the Match, and his partners, as Cameroonian Brice Ambina came on late in the second half.

He says: “I don’t think we started the first half well to be honest.

“We were pretty lethargic in our buildup phase and gave the ball away cheaply and struggled to get into the final third.

“And when we did make two or three chances, we didn’t get enough bodies in the box.

“Darwin put in two very good cross that we didn’t get on the end of.

“But we had four or five players who weren’t performing to their standards.”

