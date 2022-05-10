Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is not happy with the state of Cape Town Stadium’s pitch ahead of their final home game of the PSL season against Amazulu on Saturday. Sharing the 2010 Soccer World Cup venue with the Cape’s rugby sides Western Province and the Stormers, Tinkler’s manne are currently second on the PSL log and chasing Caf Champions League qualification, with Royal AM three points behind them with a game in hand.

And following their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy on the weekend, Tinkler revealed that they got over the line despite the playing surfaces on their home patch.



City are thrilled to announce that Hugo Marques has signed a new 1 year contract extension with the Citizens ✍️💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/0gxnnHlpv7 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 10, 2022 Wanting to play carpet football, the coach says: “Obviously the pitch didn’t help us much. “There I must also be brutally honest. The condition of the pitch is not the greatest and doesn’t suit the brand of football that we play.”