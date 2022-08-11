Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler says his players are bek af after a late penalty sent them crashing to a 3-2 PSL defeat at Swallows on Tuesday night. Having fought back from 2-0 down, substitute Marc van Heerden was harshly blown up injury time after Tshediso Patjie turned him and went to ground under what appeared to be minimal contact.

Siboniso Mtshali converted, condemning City to two defeats from their opening two matches this season. And Tinkler says: "I feel for the boys. They didn't deserve the lose. "We started so well and dominated most of the match.

“We created the situations to get back into the game and we did. “But to lose the why we did, with a penalty in the dying minutes and the decision to give the penalty creates this situation. “Those decisions cost more than three points - it costs morale, it costs confidence.